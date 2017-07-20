Trump Meets Putin - Who Has the Upper Hand?

A day before his historic meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin,
Donald Trump had strong words for Russia in his speech in Warsaw. Is it
bluster? Or will he seek to put Putin in his place? And what of the
voters attracted to his "let's get along with Russia" slogan?
