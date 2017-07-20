Trump Issues Powerful Order to Take Down Soros Groups. Liberals Are FURIOUS
HE DID IT: Trump Issues Powerful Order to Take Down Soros Groups. Liberals Are FURIOUS.
When your ultimate goal is the destruction of America, you cannot stand a patriot like President Trump.
ProPublica, a George Soros-backed media organization, is in a panic after President Trump appointed Lee Francis Cissna to run the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), via Dennis Michael Lynch.
The far-left media organization is attacking President Trump for enforcing existing immigration laws and appointing the first person with experience in immigration policy to head the USCIS.
ProPublica is also expressing outrage over the order issued by President Trump, which instructs Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to do their jobs.
In particular, the media group is troubled by an order issued by Matthew Albanese, the head of Enforcement and Removal Operations division, instructing his 5,700 deportation officers to deport illegal immigrants.
The memo reads, “effective immediately, ERO officers will take enforcement action against all removable aliens encountered in the course of their duties.”
ProPublica is troubled that ICE is going beyond the original order issued by President Trump tasking immigration officials with rooting out criminal aliens.
While illegal aliens with criminal records should be ICE’s first priority, it is important to note that all illegal aliens have violated the law.
George Soros is a megalomaniac billionaire who disguises himself as a caring progressive. The former Nazi and hedge fund director makes his money by betting against thriving economies before attempting to undermine them. Soros’ made his biggest score when he “broke” the Bank of England in 1992, generating over £1.5 billion (via The Independent).
Now, George Soros is attempting to do the same thing in America. The hedge fund billionaire has made a $55 billion bet (or short) in the hopes that the American economy would fail. To further the destruction of America, Soros funds politicians and organizations that undermine the fabric of American society (via Market Watch).
This is why he spent over $10 million financing the Hillary Clinton election campaign and other anti-American propaganda networks like ProPublica.
President Trump should launch an investigation into the nefarious habits of George Soros before the billionaire’s bet can be realized.
Bob Chapman
