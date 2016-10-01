Trump Insider Reveals Who Is Leaking In The White House
It is SO important that President Trump fire HRMcMasters and rehire Gen Flynn as his NSA advisor. Gen Flynn is a very strong Pro-Trump Patriot but H R McMasters is a NEW WORLD ORDER enthuesist and does NOT give President Trump truthful information. Potus needs to surround himself with his supporters, not Rinos and Deep State people with their own agenda. President Trump is vulernable right now with the dangerous anti-Trump people who will turn on him in a heartbeat!!!
