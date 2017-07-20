Troubling Times Ahead For The Canadian Economy!

Is the Canadian dollar heading for failure and if so how can you protect
yourself from a potential crash? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For
Truth speaks with John Sneisen of World Alternative Media about the
current state of the Canadian economy and how you can take
responsibility for your own money before it's to late.
