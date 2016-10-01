This is the Year that Everything Must Change!
Mainsteam Network Television, Corporate Cable, and Printed News Press are killing themselves off, they will be extinct soon. They have become an irrelevant circus freakshow pushing false narratives and brainwashing tactics which are not in the best interest of the citizenry. They are buying eachother out, trying to limit our choices and access to unbiased data/information. We should all have had fiber and high speed connections long ago... we already paid for it. Instead, the money intended for a better Internet was used by the greedy and corrupt whores to prop up dinosaur technology. It's time to get them out of sight, cut your connections/subscriptions to that old model of communication. The future is now, let's focus on creating and saving a history that is positive for humanity... that would be great
Posted by Bob Chapman
