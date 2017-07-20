This is THE END For Venezuela as Government Completely Loses Control! Panic and Chaos!
CIVIL AR has broken out in Venezuela as the protests reach a whole new level. There is no telling how far this will go but unfortunately, this will not be restored. People are fed up with the current government and have been rioting and protesting for 3 months now, vowing to continue until Maduro takes a walk. The question is, how long until we see external intervention?
maduro venezuela caracas crude oil OPEC US dollar currency reserve
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment