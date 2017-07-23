This happened on our Earth 22-23 July 2017

Creepy Strange weakly events Tornado rolls
One minute your in your recliner watching tv, the next minute your home
is flooding with water and what? There is no time to get out? How does
this happen? Don't these people have neighbors to help them? Well, that
was a stupid question, sorry. But I'm really upset about this. We
shouldn't have anyone dying if there is a way to help these people.
Right? I think it's upsetting me so much because I'm afraid it can
happen to me or someone I love.
