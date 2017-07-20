This Generation is in A LOT of Trouble!

In the book "Brain Rules for Baby," neuroscientist John Medina
states how cell phones and texting are creating a stunt in social
development, to the point where normal kids are operating at autistic
levels! This only confirms that the technology we have in our hands was
not meant to help us, but ultimately hurt us, and eventually fulfill
Revelation 13.
