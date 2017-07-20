Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

This Generation is in A LOT of Trouble!

 
In the book "Brain Rules for Baby," neuroscientist John Medina states how cell phones and texting are creating a stunt in social development, to the point where normal kids are operating at autistic levels! This only confirms that the technology we have in our hands was not meant to help us, but ultimately hurt us, and eventually fulfill Revelation 13.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers