Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

THEY ARE MAINSTREAMING ABOMINATIONS





The mainstream mockingbird media and the new world order is now actively mainstreaming abominations. Think Sodom and Gomorrah. If you think that's overstating it, you need to watch this video, and recall that Tom Delay warned us two years ago that rogue forces within the US Department of Justice have a secret plan to mainstream and legalize 12 perversions including pedophilia and bestiality:













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Google+ Followers