THESE FOUR COMPANIES RULE THE WORLD, BUT YOU HAVE PROBABLY NEVER HEARD OF THEM
It has long been suspected that there are certain individuals and families in the world who exert an incredibly disproportionate influence over the affairs of humanity when it comes to business, economic and even the nuts and bolt of political policy.
These families, who are all based in the banking industry, have been at the centre of a major storm in the past decade owing to their organisation’s role in the global financial crisis of 2008, and yet they have somehow managed to come out of the crisis not only richer than ever before but also relatively anonymous and able to avoid blame for their actions.
WHO REALLY CONTROLS THE WORLD? THE SECRET LIES IN THE WORLD’S BIGGEST BANKS
Many people over the years have attempted to pick apart the inner workings of highly influential semi-secret organizations such as the Bilderberg Group, the Illuminati, and the Trilateral Commission. The inner workings of these networking organizations are notoriously oblique to outsiders, and the names of the influential and powerful members are largely still a mystery.
Bob Chapman
