There is But One Course, SEEK TRUTH & PURSUE IT STEADILY -- David Morgan

I'm please to welcome David Morgan back to the show. David is fired up in this conversation, not only about the precious metals, but about exposing the rotting stench of corruption and speaking truth. David says, "We're getting near the end of this monetary system. The big picture is going to be all electronic digital currency and wiping out the cash market. People that don't really understand the globalists don't understand the power that they have or where their playground is, their playground is nation states. If you look at the India cashless system, it is a trial balloon for the globe." You can subscribe to The Morgan Report affordably for David's exclusive content and information, by clicking here: http://www.themorganreport.com/
