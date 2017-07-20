The War On Cash: Australia Considering Chipping Senior’s Money To Stop Them From Saving
While it's true Australia is heavily regulated I disagree that it's a oppressive country. It's the most desired country to live in the world due to the ability of getting a job relatively easily, getting a loan, buying a house, starting a business etc it's what America used to be. Also in regards to rules, no alcohol on a public street, I see that as a good thing as Australia has a big drinking culture and nothing good comes from having drunk people walk the streets, intoxicated people aren't the most logical people. Sorry Jeff I think you were doing aCNN job here and creating a story to validate your beliefs. Although from a purely financial point I do believe they want to get rid of cash economy
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment