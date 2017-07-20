The Takedown Of The Elite Is About To Begin
Jeff Session makes huge arrest in the health industry. The corporate media is continually pushing their agenda, the more they push the worse it is for them. Loretta Lynch was spying on meeting with Trump Jr. Trump's new FBI director was asked if he woudl investigate Hillary Clinton, he said yes. Russia says time is running out they are ready to remove spies from their country. Trump admin in negotiations to hand back the compound to Russia. North Korea warns the US and UN about sanctions. Indonesia renames the South China Sea. Turkey will not allow German law makers on their base. The coalition reports that terrorists are not entering Syria or Iraq, they have been cutoff. Time is ticking down, the take down is about to begin, all the pieces are in place.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
