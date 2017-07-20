The Shocking Truth About Emmanuel Macron - What You Need To Know!
Emmanuel Macron is a former Rothschild banker turned president of
France...He recently declared that he desires to reign as a "Jupitarian"
president like the Roman god of gods...And now he wants to make
vaccines mandatory in France by 2018 so in this video Dan Dicks of Press
For Truth peels through the layers of the onion to reveal an elitist
rotten to the core.
