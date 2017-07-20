The Rothschild World Order & The Ownership of Everything
Join host Greg Carlwood of The Higherside Chats podcast as he talks the Rothschild World Order, the Corporatocracy, & the Ownership of Everything w/ Reddit’s own: Magnora7.
People, we’ve examined many pockets of power that have tried to claw their way to the absolute capstone of the global power pyramid: Secret societies, think tanks, religious institutions, multinational corporations, the robber barrons, various political dynasties, and several other psychopathic power hungry groups.
But it seems fair to saw they all reach the impenetrable barrier of banking. Because when everything in the world is determined by green paper…The true king is the green paper printer….and while we have examined the structure of fractional reserve banking before, today we’re going to take a deeper look at the family at the heart of this debt based debacle….those nefarious Rothschilds….
00:01:42 The show starts by diving into Magnora7’s research into the Rothschld family itself, and Mayer’s 5 sons who eventually became the heads of 5 branches of the Rothschild banking dynasty: London, Frankfurt, Vienna, Naples, & Paris.
00:12:24 Magnora7 explains his underlying premise. that if the conspiracy community’s claims are true, and the Rothschilds control all the world’s central banks, (with the exception of a small handful,) then he should be able to research nearly any country at random, and find a trace back to them. Magnora7 goes on to say he started with Zimbabwe, and explains how the theory definitely holds up when you examine the country’s history.
00:23:30 Using Botswana as another example, Magnora7 breaks down the creation of the Rothschild owned De Beers mining company, and how they’ve overtaken the area.
00:43:13 Magnora7 breaks down the term “regulatory capture,” explains how the tactic is used, and how bad it’s really gotten.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment