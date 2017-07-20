The Road To Collapse! Warning Signs Of The Imminent Economic Collapse 2017 Stock Market CRASH!
If everything is going to be “just fine”, why are so many big names in the financial community warning about an imminent economic collapse? I don’t think that I have seen so many simultaneous warnings about a market crash since just before the stock market crash of 2008. And at this point, you would have to be quite blind not to see that stocks are absurdly overvalued and stock market crash, economic collapse is going to happen soon. The Federal Reserve and other central banks are primarily responsible for creating this bubble, and they should definitely get the blame for what is about to happen to global financial markets.
The Next Financial Crisis is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009.
“The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our future,” Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and market crash will occur at least some time in the next two years, “It’s unavoidable, and even Donald Trump can’t stop it.”
Top economists predict that within the next 18-24 months, the imminent economic collapse will happen. The Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse and stock market crash for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009.
The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis....
Bob Chapman
