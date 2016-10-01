'The Putin Interviews' - Oliver Stone Speaks Out!
Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone joins the Liberty Report from his hotel room in Paris to discuss the controversy around his latest film, The Putin Interviews, a four hour look into what makes Russian president Vladimir Putin tick. What's behind the Russia hysteria in the US and what are its dangers? Also, we discuss how Stone has shaped the thinking of millions through the years with his immense story-telling abilities. The Skype connection in this interview is not perfect, but we believe the content more than makes up for it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
