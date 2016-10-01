The Prison of Modern Schooling and the Homeschooling and Unschooling Revolution With David Rodriguez
Jeff interviews David Rodriguez, topics include: how a stateless society would operate, liberty is the next step in human evolution, finding a purpose in life, empowering young people through education, John Taylor Gatto and bring liberty to the classroom, teaching is not a profession it is a function, unschooling and homeschooling, learned helplessness, the nature of education, failure and perseverance, the teacher's union and compulsory education, salaried state dependency, the curriculum straitjacket, democratic schooling and Summerhill, a culture of bullying, save your child and save the future.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: David Rodriguez
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment