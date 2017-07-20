The President of the Freest Country On Earth - Vit Jedlicka of Liberland
Jeff interviews returning guest "president" of Liberland, Vit Jedlicka, topics include: the new country of Liberland, 500,000 supporters, people on the ground in Liberland, gaining recognition, business registrations, a minarchist state working toward anarchy, an upcoming eResidency program, big investment money put up, 5 Croatian governments in 2 years, great global representation, applying for citizenship, weddings at Liberland, registering a company in Liberland, banking support!! a voluntary tax and reputation system, shares in the country, a Whitehouse meeting, hope for a free land.
