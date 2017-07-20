The Next War | Pepe Escobar
100 Years of Now. The New Great Game.
Pepe Escobar (Journalist, Paris, Bangkok, Hong Kong)
In the late 19th century, the original Great Game pitted the British against the Russian empires. In the early 21st century, the New Great Game pits the "indispensable nation", the US, against a Russia-China strategic partnership, with Europe caught in the middle. Take a magic carpet ride from Western China to Western Europe, and witness the birth of a developing new world crisscrossed by pipelines, New Silk Roads, Eurasia Economic Union, a cooperation organization named after Shanghai, brand new ambitious banks such as NDB and AIIB, the full (re)integration of Iran after a nuclear deal struck in Vienna, and – unfortunately – a world also under the threat of a New Cold War that might eventually turn hot.
