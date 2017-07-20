The Mother Shipton Prophecies of End Times - Asteroid Impact, ETs, Judgement day
The Mother Shipton Prophecies of End Times - Asteroid Impact, ETs, Judgement day.
-- The Prophecies of Mother Shipton. Most well-known prophetess of England. She correctly predicted the Burning down of London and other major events.
- The Originals of her writings were kept locked up From the Public! She details the events of Earth Asteroid Impact, ETs on Earth & "Judgement day"...she spoke of worldwide wars, economic crises, advanced technology...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment