The Most Accurate Economic Predictor Just Rolled Over,You Know What Happens Next
Another retailers declares bankruptcy, the trend continues as more and more retailers are ready to go bankrupt. During the holiday brick and mortar stores saw a dramatic drop in traffic. Factors order decline. Illinois Senate overrides the Governor and raises taxes. Corporate tax revenues are flashing a huge warning sign, this predictor is very accurate and is used to predict recessions, looks like the next one is right around the corner. Many individuals are worried because once a government official or a Fed head tells you everything is going to be ok, it normally turns out the other way around.
Posted by Bob Chapman
