The Moment Of Truth Is Upon Us, Which Path Are We Going Down?

Trump has been pushing Jeff Sessions to investigate. Session's is now cracking down on sanctuary cities and will be pursuing leakers. Trump has a choice, will he go along with the sanctions or will he veto the sanctions. Which path are we going to head down. Corporate media pushing the idea that NK is ready to launch another missile, they are pushing and provoking war. The deep state is losing ground in Syria and the corporate media is pushing news about Russia to demonize them .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
