The Hopi Prophecies are UPON US
boy this is interesting after the fact. well he pegged it in many ways. there was a massive revolution which exposed a hell of a shit ton of corruption. he just did not realize the quarter the corruption was coming from. clinton shot her ownself with her corruption. he did not see tht clinton could not run an honest campaign. well it is good to listen to this to be aware of things and get a perspective. me i am glad trump beat clinton. i think there would have been a violent revolt. ppl could not have handled any more of being jerked around. they are trying to fix the system. if the 1% have any sense i would advise them take advantage of dodging the bullet and start chging. there was much more of interest in this too but will leave it there.
Bob Chapman
