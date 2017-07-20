The Fed Is Getting Ready To Pull The Plug On The Markets, This Is A Game Changer
German Secretary Economics warns that low to negative interest rates do not work, they have failed. Department stores are being hammered they are trying everything to bring in the customers. A stock market tsunami is getting ready to go off, and nobody is really noticing the storm warnings. The Fed is pulling the plug on the entire market, they are bringing down the economy. BofA points out why the Fed is doing this at this point, in not so many words the Fed is worried that the system will come down and they will lose control, they want it to come down on their terms.
Posted by Bob Chapman
