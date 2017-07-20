The Fed Delays Raising Rates As It Waits Patiently For The Economy To Collapse
DR Horton posts slowest growth, this has to do with the housing market losing steam, not because of lumber prices or the weather. The Fed is holding steady on interest rates, they say they are going to unwind their balance sheet. They are waiting patiently for the economy to come crashing down, if rate increase didn't trigger it, they will raise rates one more time. The USD is crashing as the Fed raise rates the dollar collapses further.
