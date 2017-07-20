The Entire Case Against Donald Trump Jr. Has Just Taken A Major Turn
Rand Paul says the Senate bill looks exactly like Obamacare. The Russian collusion push against Donald Trump Jr. has taken a turn, the lawyer involved has connection to the DNC, to Comey and to Obama. This entire story looks like a setup. US makes deal with Romania to sell the Patriot Missile system. The deep state now has troops in Raqqa. The deep state has setup bases all through out Syria to break it off. Plan B is in motion.
Posted by Bob Chapman
