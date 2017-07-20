THE END OF LAW AND ORDER
Shocking revelations suggest that Former FBI Director James Comey's memos contained classified information - and as was testified under oath, many of those memos were given to a friend who leaked their contents to the mainstream media. Did James Comey break the same laws and guidelines which lead to the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton? Will there be consequences for Comey's mishandling of classified information?
Posted by Bob Chapman
