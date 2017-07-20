The Economic Reset Has Been Planned & The Bankers Want To Control It
Wholesale sales tumble for the 3rd straight month in a row while inventories are building up. We have never seen QE until 2008 and we do not know what an unwind will look like or the discontinuation of QE, which could lead to a disaster. Rising interest rates will make the debt completely unsustainable. The central bankers knew the fiat system would only last a certain period of time, they have been planning this from the beginning just like they planned to come off the gold standard in 1971. Their main objective is to keep control of the system once the reset occurs.
Bob Chapman
