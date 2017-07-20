The Death of Canada. Prepare Yourself Accordingly
Question: "On this 150th Canadian anniversary, I asked myself the following question: what is Canada? It may be because I am from Québec, but I am unable to provide an answer. I concluded that Canada is, in essence, legal fiction. It seems to me to be a country that exists on paper, but lacks any truly identifiable culture or people that unmistakably separates it from the rest of the western world. As nationalism is currently gaining strength throughout the world, how will this affect Canada? Will it lead to our country gaining some sort of identity of its own? Or will it lead to a splintering as regional identities take precedence? What will be the result of Canada's status of ‘first post-national state’ as the world goes through what will most likely be a major geopolitical shake-up in the coming decades?"
Posted by Bob Chapman
