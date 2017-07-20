The Credit Cycle Has Shifted, The Last Time We Saw This You Know What Happened
Canadian existing home sales crash in June. Sear Canada pays out huge bonuses while laying off workers. Millennials are leaving Illinois in droves. Auto defaults soar and so do delinquencies. Companies complain they can't find qualify employees but wages continue to drop. NY Fed Manufacturing tumbles. Banks are pulling the plug, credit is shifting and loans origination's are stalling. Trump cuts the White House budget and the central bankers are getting very worried about what Trump is doing in regards to the banking sector.
