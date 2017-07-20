The Corporate News Propaganda Is Masking What's Really Going On
The corporate media is pushing their agenda on Russian collusion, the problem there is no facts for evidence for this. The real story is the Clinton email scandal, the DNC server and the crushed hard drives the FBI confiscated from the democrats. Trump is now dismantling everything the globalists wanted to do by bringing in refugees into Europe and the US. Duterte will no longer allow minerals to be mined in the Philippines and then ship them off to be processed, he wants it done in the Philippines. France wants to legitimize Haftar to get the fake government in place. Iraq moving closer to Russia. US coalition does not want to leave Syria even when the IS is defeated.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment