The Central Banker Paper Reveals The Process Of Controlling Currency
UMich consumer confidence declines to the lowest since before the election, hope vanishes. Chain restaurants a traffic and revenue decline, this is a disaster.Auto loan origination decline to the lowest since the financial crisis. Core retail sales implode as the industry continually crashes. Industrial production slows. JP Morgan leaves an important slide out of their earnings conference which shows credit cards charge offs are on the rise. New paper reveals the plan of the bankers to remove cash from the system.
Bob Chapman
