The Bloodless (r)Evolution: How Bitcoin Will Destroy Government And Central Banking
Bitcoin and all cryptos are merely paving the way for what appears to be certain - a digital monetary system that is 100% controlled by the Orwellian psycho-criminals of this world. Anyone here believing that those criminals are going to allow a private currency to challenge their monopoly is high on drugs, delusional and drunk - all at the same time. Read my lips - IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN. The criminals are *allowing* cryptos - for now - while they let nature run its course. It's actually a very clever plan - first get the fools to accept and like a digital system and then - WHAM! - slap THEIR digital system on everyone and make all others illegal. The clueless nitwits that promote cryptos are playing right into their hands.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
