The Bad Guys Are Cowering In The Corner As The Good Guys Clean House
Trump and the good guys are now pushing the bad guys out, the elite are now panicking. A special counsel has been created to investigate Clinton, Comey and Lynch. US and Canada are telling its citizens to leave Venezuela. North Korea fired another missile, the bad guys want war and they are pushing the story that NK fired and ICBM and now its time to take action.The deep state is pushing the story that Russia is arming the Taliban, this is to push Trump into sending more troops. Russia invites BRICS to fight terrorism. The bad guys are still pushing their agenda they are training terrorists covertly in Jordan.
Posted by Bob Chapman
