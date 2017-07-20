The Alex Jones Show(Commercial Free) Thursday 7/20/17: Jon Rappoport
Date: Thursday July 20, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, July 20: Trump Blasts Sessions - President Trump lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying he would have picked somebody else for A.G. if he had known Sessions was going to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Michael Snyder and Jon Rappoport join the broadcast to discuss the Trump/Russia investigation and more. Also, Ezra Levant of Rebel Media joins the broadcast to explain how Christians in the Middle East are being ethnically cleansed. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
