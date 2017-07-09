The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 7/9/17: Mike Cernovich, Roger Stone, Leo Zagami
Date: Sunday July 09, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, July, 9 - Trump: It's Time to work with Russia - President Trump says he looks forward to "working constructively" with Russia after meeting with President Vladimir Putin for more than two hours in Hamburg on Friday. We'll break down the violent G20 Antifa protests, while New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio inexplicably attends the meeting. On today's show, we'll also discuss North Korea's threats toward the US, and look at the latest entries of the Great CNN Meme War and take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
