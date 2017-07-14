The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 7/14/17: Today's News, Roger Stone, Mike Cernovich
Date: Friday July 14, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, July 14: Only MSM Cares About Trump "Scandals" - CNN and other establishment outlets are living in a bubble with their constant Trump attacks only the media cares about. We also look into the Hawaiian judge trying to block the Trump travel ban despite its complete constitutionality - and the fact former President Obama enacted a similar ban. Infowars correspondent Lee Ann McAdoo covers media hypocrisy and what people can do about it. Tune in!
