The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 7/6/17: Today's News, Dr. Ed Group, Paul Chabot
Date: Thursday July 06, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, July, 6: The Meme War - CNN's attempt to silence free speech has triggered a meme war in which the embattled network risks losing credibility forever. Be sure to enter our meme contest for a chance to win $20,000! Dr. Ed Group breaks down the threat of GMO 2.0, transgenics and the truth about human-animal genetic mixing. Also, congressional candidate Paul Chabot reveals how we can stop Islamic terrorism before it spills over to the US. Tune in to this worldwide transmission!
