The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 7/5/17: Robert Parry
Date: Wednesday July 05, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, July, 5: CNN Blackmails Teenager - CNN blackmailed a 15-year-old who made a viral meme of Donald Trump slamming a man with a CNN logo for a face. Roger Stone joins the broadcast to discuss Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin and Robert Parry covers the New York Times' retraction of their Russian hacking story. We will also cover the recent shooting of a NYC police officer by a man who was a Hillary supporter that hated cops. Tune in to this worldwide transmission!
