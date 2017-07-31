The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 7/31/17: Vote Antonio Sabato Jr.
Date: Monday July 31, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Monday, July 31: Chess Pieces of War - The US, Russia and China are readying their military assets for a potential conflict with North Korea. Russia in particular is planning laser weapons for its next generation of jet fighters. We also look into breaking developments at home, and we speak to Antonio Sabato Jr., an Italian actor and model running for Congress as well as Joy Villa, the well-known pro-Trump musician. Tune in!
