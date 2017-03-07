The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 7/3/17: Vatican Insider Leo Zagami
Date: Monday July 03, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, July 3: The Eve of Independence - This July 4th is shaping into a day of historical significance as America regains its identity in defiance of globalist tyranny. President Trump took the gloves off and attacked CNN on Twitter, which led to mass hysteria from the hypocritical media who recently promoted his assassination. And speaking of intrigue, Vatican insider Leo Zagami explains the sinister activities going on inside the Catholic Church the media isn't reporting. Tune in!
