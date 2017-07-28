The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 7/28/17: Tommy Robinson
Date: Friday July 28, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Friday, July 28: McCain Kills Healthcare Repeal – John McCain has joined two other Republicans in killing the Obamacare repeal bill. Tommy Robinson joins today’s broadcast to discuss the Islamic takeover of Europe and more. Roger Stone will be breaking exclusive news about the Trump administration. Also, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who says he was told by a senior Republican Congressman of a plot to “take out” President Trump, has confirmed that the intention is to “physically” remove Trump from office. We’ll take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
