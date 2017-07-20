The Alex Jones Show -- Commercial Free ► Wednesday 7/26/17: Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne
Date: Wednesday July 27, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, July 26: Trump's Trans Ban - President Trump on Wednesday announced a ban on all transgender individuals from serving in the US military in any capacity, erasing an Obama-imposed rule. Meanwhile Trump continues putting pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has warned Sanctuary Cities they will lose federal grant money if they don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities. On today's show we'll speak with Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who said he was told of a plot to “remove Trump suddenly from office." We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
Bob Chapman
