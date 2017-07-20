The Alex Jones Show Commercial Free Sunday 7/23/17: News & Calls
Date: Sunday July 23, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Sunday, July 23: Europe Replacement Plan - A United Nations document reveals the plan to replace Europeans and Western society with third world refugees. Meanwhile, eight illegal aliens were found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Texas Wal-Mart in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case. On today's show we'll also discuss how Americans are feeling better about their own lives than they have in over a decade according to a new Rasmussen poll and break down how food stamp use has fallen to the lowest level in seven years. We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide broadcast!
