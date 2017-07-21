The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 7/21/17: Michael Caputo, Mark Dice
Date: Friday July 21, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, July 21: Steve Bannon on the Ropes - Trump Chief of Staff Steve Bannon faces uncertainty, as President Trump reportedly considers another staff shake-up. And newly-uncovered documents show former President Obama had troops on standby for martial law on Election Day. On today's show, philosopher Stefan Molyneux recaps the latest news stories including OJ's parole, ongoing SJW madness and more. Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo also gives insight into the Trump administration's inner workings. And media analyst Mark Dice joins us to break down CNN's epic downfall. You don't want to miss this broadcast!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Mark Dice, Michael Caputo
