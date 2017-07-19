The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 7/19/17: Mike Cernovich
Date: Wednesday July 19, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, July 19: MSM Pushes WW3 - By claiming the president has no right to have diplomatic talks with Russia, which has the most nukes in the world, the mainstream media is setting the stage for another world war. Infowars contributors Mike Cernovich and Lee Ann McAdoo explain what's really going on. We also look into the globalist-controlled Congress trying to kill Trump's restoration of America. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Mike Cernovich
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment