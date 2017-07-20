The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 7/18/17: Ron Paul
Date: Tuesday July 18, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, July 18: Health Bill Collapses - For a second time, the Senate's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare have failed, as President Trump recommends letting the health care bill completely implode. We'll also continue covering the mainstream media's obsession with the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Former Congressman Dr. Ron Paul joins the show to give a progress report on President Trump's first few months in office and share his views on military spending. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
