The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 7/16/17: Today's News & Steve Pieczenik
Date: Sunday July 16, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, July 16: Building the Wall - The Trump administration has begun work on the border wall at a wildlife reserve near McAllen, Texas. We also look into how the GOP establishment keeps trying to save Obamacare and why it keeps failing. We also look at how the mainstream media is trying to deny the Trump agenda to the working-class Americans who put Trump into office, and how the people can fight back. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Steve Pieczenik
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment