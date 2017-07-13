The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 7/13/17: Roger Stone, Jack Posobiec
Date: Thursday July 13, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, July 13: DOJ Let Russian Lawyer In US - Obama's DOJ allowed the Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. into the country without a visa. Roger Stone will be in studio to discuss a lawsuit filed against him days before his testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee. Jack Posobiec and Bob Barr also join today's broadcast to cover the ongoing Russian witch-hunt and Trump's remarkable economic delivery. We'll take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
